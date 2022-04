Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova said that the Mariupol field hospital is struggling to survive, the wounded need urgent evacuation.

Denisova wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Russian Federation violates the rights of wounded Ukrainian soldiers and civilians - the Mariupol field hospital is struggling to survive," she stressed.

The Ombudsman said that due to the long siege and the constant shelling by Russian aircraft and artillery, it is impossible to replenish stocks of medicines - painkillers, antibiotics, drugs for anesthesia.

They have to operate people with severed limbs, with shrapnel and bullet wounds under the light of a headlamp.

Even after a successful operation, the wounded have a high risk of complications - sepsis, peritonitis, gangrene.

“In such conditions, many cannot be helped, despite the fact that medical workers work around the clock without rest. There are not enough doctors and nurses, among them there are also wounded and killed. The wounded need urgent evacuation,” she wrote.

Denisova recalled that the Secretary General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, after a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, said that the UN was ready to become the guarantor of humanitarian corridors in Mariupol.

In this regard, the Ombudsman called on Guterres and the International Committee of the Red Cross to take without delay all possible humanitarian measures to protect the wounded and medical personnel and provide them with assistance, as provided for in Article 9 of the Convention for the Improvement of the Fate of the Wounded and Sick in Armed Forces in the Field.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 25, another mass grave was found in the village of Staryi Krym, near Mariupol.