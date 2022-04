Moldovan President Maia Sandu admitted that the country now actually does not have a combat-ready army, and this situation needs to be changed. She said this during a speech on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the creation of the General Staff of the National Army and the Day of the State Flag, writes European Pravda with reference to Newsmaker.

"For 30 years, the Moldovan army has been left without equipment, without military equipment and combat-ready means. Now we are aware of the consequences," Maia Sandu said.

The President acknowledged that Moldova "does not have an effective shield against the threat, because it has not developed an appropriate military potential, has not created critical infrastructure elements and has not cultivated social resilience."

She noted that at the same time, the military of Moldova, participating in peacekeeping missions under the auspices of the UN and the OSCE, enjoy the reputation of professionals.

Maia Sandu also said that having a well-trained army gives the country self-confidence and freedom of strategic choice, and Moldova should make every effort to create a professional modern army.

"This is an investment in the security and defense of the country ... Now, when there is a war going on right at our borders, we understand this very well," she stressed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Moldova accused the Russian Federation of trying to recruit its citizens for the war with Ukraine.

Earlier, Zelenskyy said that Russia could attack Moldova.