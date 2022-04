People In Bucha Were Purposefully Killed According To Lists, Collaborators Helped To Compose Them - Mayor

In Bucha, Kyiv region, which was occupied by the Russian military for a month, people were purposefully killed according to compiled lists. Local collaborators helped in their compilation. This was announced by the mayor of Bucha Anatolii Fedoruk in a commentary to the Canadian CBC TV channel.

The mayor noted that it was the traitors who indicated the names and addresses of local residents.

"I saw these lists. They were not written single-handedly. Some of the locals dictated. Perhaps there were some collaborations. That is, they knew in advance to whom they were going to, what address, and what kind of person was," Fedoruk said.

He also said that his name was on the list, as well as the members of the Buchanskyi City Council.

“Since we are in the suburbs of the capital, a large number of officials and politicians lived here. Thank God, they managed to leave Bucha out of the opportunities that they had, they (the military of the Russian Federation) were content with those who remained,” Fedoruk added.

