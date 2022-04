Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced his readiness to respond to any outside interference in the situation in Ukraine, and also announced the presence of "tools" for this, which no one can boast of. This was reported by the Russian agency Interfax on Wednesday, April 27.

Putin again proclaimed the "correctness" of military actions against Ukraine, which, according to him, was ready to strike at Russia. The President of the Russian Federation threatened everyone who intends to intervene in the situation with "lightning fast" consequences. He said that the relevant decision has already been made in the Russian government, and all the tools have been prepared for this.

"If someone, I emphasize again, if someone intends to intervene in the events from the outside and create strategic threats for Russia unacceptable to us, they should know that our retaliatory and counter strikes will be lightning fast, swift. We have all the tools to do that. Those that no one can boast of now. And we will not brag. We will use them if necessary. And I want everyone to know about it," Putin said.

Once again, the President of the Russian Federation stressed that all the tasks of the "special operation" will be completed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Putin in Moscow. The head of the Kremlin told the UN Secretary General his version of events in Ukraine.

On April 20, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he was "forced by the tragedy in the Donbas" to attack Ukraine.

At the same time, on April 21, Putin, during his conversation with Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, sat in an unnatural tense pose and clung to the table with both hands.