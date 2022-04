Exchange Of Medvedchuk For Ukrainian Soldiers Is Out Of Question - Peskov

Press Secretary of the President of Russia Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin is not considering the possibility of taking Vladimir Putin's godfather Viktor Medvedchuk in exchange for the release of the Ukrainian military, the Russian propaganda agency RIA Novosti reports.

So, the agency reports that Peskov commented on the possibility of exchanging Medvedchuk for the Ukrainian military. He said that "this is out of the question."

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Medvedchuk is in a pre-trial detention center under heavy guard.

The Lychakivskyi District Court of Lviv took into custody the Member of Parliament Medvedchuk, who was detained while trying to escape abroad.

The Security Service of Ukraine put Taras Kozak on the wanted list, and the court gave permission for his detention.

The Verkhovna Rada expelled MP Viktor Medvedchuk (former the Opposition Platform - For Life faction) from the committee on human rights, de-occupation and reintegration of temporarily occupied territories in Donetsk, Luhansk regions and Crimea, national minorities, interethnic relations.