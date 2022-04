In one of the neighborhoods of Voronezh in Russia, two explosions were recorded.

This is reported by TASS.

It is reported that residents of the Shilovo neighborhood wrote on social networks that at about 4:40 a.m. the air defense allegedly went off twice in the sky and, probably, planes took off twice.

The Shilovo neighborhood is located near the Baltimore military airfield, near Voronezh.

Later, the governor of the region, Aleksandr Gusev, said that on the morning of April 27, the air defense system allegedly discovered and destroyed a "small-sized reconnaissance UAV" in the sky over Voronezh.

According to him, nothing threatens the health of residents.

Voronezh is 280 km from the border with Ukraine.

Besides, the governor of the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, Roman Starovoit, said that their air defense also intercepted UAVs in the sky over the Kursk region. According to him, it was allegedly a "Ukrainian" drone.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the head of the Belgorod region Vyacheslav Gladkov on the night of Wednesday, April 27, said that a fire broke out near the regional center at an ammunition depot.

Also in the Russian Federation in the city of Bryansk, located near the border with Ukraine, on the night of Monday, April 25, a fire broke out at an oil depot.

And recently, one of the main buildings of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense was burning in the Russian Federation.

Also in Russian Belgorod, a freight train unexpectedly derailed.

Also in the city of Korolyov near Moscow, where many enterprises of the space and rocket industry are located, a large fire began.

Besides, on April 1, an oil depot caught fire in Russian Belgorod. Russia claims that it was a production emergency.

Meanwhile, Britain said that Ukraine could "completely legitimately" attack targets in the Russian Federation.