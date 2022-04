The so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs" of the unrecognized Transnistria stated that shelling was carried out from Ukraine in the direction of the village of Kolbasna, where a large ammunition depot is located.

It is reported by the European Pravda with reference to the statement of the Transnistrian so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs."

The department of the unrecognized republic claims that last night several drones allegedly launched from the territory of Ukraine were noticed in the sky over the village of Kolbasna.

"On the morning of April 27 at 8:45 a.m., shots were fired from the Ukrainian side in the direction of the Transnistrian settlement of Kolbasna. Information about the victims has not yet been received," the message says.

Before that, Transnistrian Telegram channels reported shooting in the area of ​ ​ warehouses near the village of Kolbasna.

In the village of Kolbasna near the Ukrainian border there is a warehouse with ammunition, where, according to various estimates, there can be from 19 to 21.5 tons of ammunition: shells, bombs, mines, grenades, cartridges.

Most of the ammunition was brought there after the withdrawal of Soviet troops from the former German Democratic Republic (GDR), Czechoslovakia and other European countries. A significant part of them are incapacitated.

The ammunition is guarded by Russian troops, which have been in the region for 30 years, despite calls from Chisinau to leave the territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, unknown persons blew up communication towers in unrecognized Transnistria, broadcasting Russian radio stations.

On Monday, April 25, several explosions thundered in the city of Tiraspol of the unrecognized PMR near the building of the “Ministry of State Security.”

Later, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the explosions in the capital of the unrecognized republic are a planned provocation of the Russian special services in order to inflame anti-Ukrainian sentiments and possibly attract the PMR population to the war against Ukraine.

Also Transnistria reported on the third series of explosions. This time it was in a military unit.

Meanwhile, a "red" level of terrorist threat was established in Transnistria.