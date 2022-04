Dragon Capital Acts As Adviser To Miratech On Attracting Investments From Horizon Capital

The Dragon Capital investment company has acted as an adviser to the international company Miratech to attract investments from the American private equity company Horizon Capital.

This is stated in the message of Dragon Capital, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that Miratech Group, a company providing next-generation digital services for software development and consulting, has announced an investment in a minority share of equity from Horizon Capital, a U.S.-based private equity fund investing in fast-growing leaders in developing countries of Europe.

Dragon Capital acted as Miratech's exclusive financial adviser on the transaction.

Horzion Capital will help Miratech accelerate its global expansion of providing software development and customer experience (CX) design services to prominent international companies, with Miratech's strategy and management team remaining unchanged.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Dragon Capital is one of the largest groups of companies in Ukraine, working in the field of investment and financial services, providing a range of investment banking and brokerage services, asset management services for institutional, corporate and private clients.