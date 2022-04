Austria has returned its embassy to Kyiv after evacuating it in connection with the war.

This was reported by the Austrian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on its Twitter.

According to the report, Austrian diplomats arrived in the capital last week.

“We stand united with the people of Ukraine, who fell victim to an unprecedented military aggression by Russia. As an important sign of our unwavering solidarity with Ukraine, members of our Embassy returned to Kyiv last week. Thanks to our staff for your efforts & dedication!” the Austrian Foreign Ministry said.

The message does not specify whether the entire composition of the mission or part of the diplomats has returned.

We will remind, earlier U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced the gradual return of American diplomats to Ukraine and the nomination of a new ambassador. American diplomats left the embassy in Kyiv almost two weeks before the full-scale Russian invasion.

Besides, the Spanish Embassy in Kyiv will resume its work in the coming days.

On April 5, Turkey announced that it was returning the staff of its embassy to Kyiv.