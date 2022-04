The European Commission has proposed to suspend for a year all import duties on all Ukrainian exports to the European Union.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the European Commission proposed to suspend for a year all import duties on all Ukrainian exports to the European Union. This is an unprecedented gesture of support for our country. The EU has never before taken such large-scale measures to liberalize trade in any country. For our business, this opens up additional opportunities, and our products are becoming more competitive in the European market. We negotiated the abolition of duties with our European colleagues and we are grateful that they heard us and supported Ukraine," he wrote.

According to Shmyhal, the governments have agreements and are negotiating with Poland, Romania, Lithuania, Germany and other countries to export through the ports of these countries.

"We have destroyed the enemy's plans for a complete blockade of our economy. We are working further so that, in addition to the EU and the United Kingdom, the decision to abolish duties on Ukrainian products is made by our other allies," he said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 26, the UK announced the liberalization of trade and the abolition of all duties and quotas for the export of goods from Ukraine.