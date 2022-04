Invaders Close Entrance To Mariupol And Introduce Permit To Stay Outside - Mayor's Adviser

Since Tuesday, April 26, the Russian invaders have banned entry to Mariupol.

This was announced by the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko.

"Since yesterday, the invaders have banned entry into the city even from Novoazovsk. In addition, movement within the city is restricted. It is impossible for citizens of Ukraine to enter Mariupol without a filtration certificate," the statement says.

At the same time, Russians and residents of the so-called "Donetsk People's Republic" receive permission to enter without filtration for 3 days. The filtration certificate for all others is valid for only a week.

The invaders also announced a separate paper: permission to stay outside in Mariupol.

"The city is being turned into a real ghetto. The invaders treat Mariupol residents as slaves, despite the pro-Ukrainian or pro-Russian views of the residents. Some concessions are made to the elderly and children. Everyone else is in the same state of constant psychological pressure," the representative of the mayor's office emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in Mariupol, the invaders opened "militia" offices and demand that former police officers appear at the service.

In addition, a third mass grave was found near Mariupol.