Today, residents of Odesa saw presumably Russian ships at sea. However, the South Operational Command explained that Odesa residents saw the Millennium Spirit tanker without a crew and unguided barges, which were carried away to sea. This is stated in the message of the South Operational Command on Telegram.

So, it is reported that the vessels that Odesa residents can see are a tanker fired upon by the Russian invaders almost two months ago, there is no crew on it, as well as uncontrolled barges.

"The vessels that sometimes appear on the horizon are the Millennium Spirit (Moldova) tanker, fired on by rashists in early March, without a crew, as well as unruly barges that were carried into the sea, and there is no way to return, since shipping is blocked," the message says.

The military also stressed that there was no approach of Russian ships to the coast of Odesa.

And the situation at sea is under the constant control of the security and defense forces.

