Belarus has adopted a bill providing for the death penalty "for attempted acts of terrorism." This is stated in the message of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly on the Telegram channel on Wednesday, April 27.

Belarusian lawmakers indicated that some "destructive forces" are trying to rock the situation in the country, for which they disable railways and equipment, take action to set fire to residential buildings and blow up vehicles in crowded places.

"This requires tough and effective measures to prevent and combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. There can be no justification for the actions of terrorists... The bill proposes amendments to the Criminal Code of the Republic of Belarus, providing for the possibility of applying an exclusive punishment in the form of the death penalty for attempted acts of terrorism," it was reported.

The House statement also indicated that the legislative changes are aimed at demonstrating the "decisive struggle of the state against terrorist activities."

