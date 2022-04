Permanent Bridges In Ukraine Will Be Rebuilt Only With Permission Of AFU - President's Office Deputy Head

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko said that permanent bridges in cities and villages of Ukraine would be built only with the permission of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

He said this on the air of the national telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"All the work that we do on bridges and other critical infrastructure, we cooperate with our Armed Forces on them ... And we will rebuild them, namely permanent bridges, only with the permission of the Armed Forces, when we understand that we can do it," he said.

The Deputy Head of the Office noted that a lot of temporary bulk structures and driveways were made in Chernihiv and Kyiv regions, around Kyiv (Irpin, Stoyanka).

"These are temporary bulk structures, we really did many of them in 3-5 days, because everyone who could work around the clock," he said.

Tymoshenko also stressed that the Office of the President is busy designing permanent bridges, since not all bridges have design documentation.

He also noted that some bridges will be designed taking into account the increase in the bridge crossing.

“As for permanent bridges, we are currently designing. Because we had design documentation for some bridges, for some we didn’t. Using the example of Chernihiv, the bridge that was bombed in Chernihiv, we see a new bridge there altogether. Because, honestly speaking, it was not of very good quality. Chernihiv needs another, big bridge, which we are now designing. And there are many of them. Therefore, we are now in the process of design work on bridges," Tymoshenko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa region was damaged as a result of a missile attack.