Russian invaders shelled Avdiivka, Luhansk region, with phosphorus shells on the evening of April 26 and on the morning of April 27. There was also an airstrike on the city this morning, one person was injured. This was announced by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko in Telegram.

It is reported that last night the hit of phosphorus shells fell on the territory of the coke and chemical plant, and this morning - in the city center.

"The Russians hit Avdiivka twice with phosphorus shells. First last night near the coke and chemical plant, and this morning in the city center. As a result of these shelling, several fires broke out in the city," Kyrylenko said.

Kyrylenko also noted that following the second shelling, the Russians launched an airstrike on Avdiivka, hitting a high-rise building. At least one person is now known to have been injured.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled an attempt of Russian troops to break through in this direction. Kyrylenko stressed that the Armed Forces of Ukraine hold the line, and all the crimes of Russians against peaceful Ukrainians are carefully recorded.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in late March, the invaders again used phosphorus shells in Donetsk region, the governor said, 4 children were injured.

Meanwhile, the UN has collected evidence of the use of prohibited weapons by the Russian Federation in the war in Ukraine.