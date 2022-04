Very Bad News For Russia. President's Office Comments On Meeting Of 40 Defense Ministers

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Mykhailo Podoliak, after a meeting of 40 defense ministers of the countries of the world, said that there is bad news for Russia as Ukraine is significantly strengthened. Podoliak wrote about this on Twitter.

Thus, Podoliak noted that Ukraine is significantly strengthening thanks to simplified logistics, an expanded range of weapons and their volumes.

“One of the strange demands of Russia at the beginning of the war was the “complete demilitarization” of Ukraine. Well, after yesterday’s landmark meeting of 40 defense ministers of the world, very bad news for the Russian Federation. Volume, speed, simplified logistics, an expanded range of weapons - Ukraine is getting stronger," Podoliak wrote.

