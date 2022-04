Ukraine retains control over most of its airspace. The Russian Federation failed to effectively destroy the Ukrainian Air Force or suppress the Ukrainian air defense system.

This was reported by the British Ministry of Defense on Twitter.

The authority notes that Ukraine continues to put Russian aircraft at risk.

Russian aviation is mainly concentrated in the south and east of Ukraine, providing support to the Russian ground forces. Russia has very limited air access to the north and west of Ukraine, limiting offensive operations to deep strikes with remote weapons, the review notes.

Russia continues to strike Ukrainian military objects and logistics infrastructure across the country.

Most of the Russian airstrikes on Mariupol are likely carried out by unguided free-falling bombs. These weapons increase the risk of civilian casualties.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down another Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter in Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, the military shot down 7 air targets in the sky of Ukraine over the past day.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine also attacked the command post of the Russians on the captured Zmiinyi Island.