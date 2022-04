Number Of Injured Children Up 2 To 393 Since Start Of Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine

The number of killed children over the past day, April 26, has not changed and stands at 217, the number of injured has increased by 2 to 393 since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The Prosecutor General's Office has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to official data, as of the morning of April 27, the number of child victims has not changed - 217. The number of injured has increased - 393," the statement says.

Children suffered the most in Donetsk region - 129, Kyiv region - 114, Kharkiv region - 93, Chernihiv region - 66, Kherson region - 44, Mykolaiv region - 43, Luhansk region - 37, Zaporizhzhia region - 27, Sumy region- 17, the city of Kyiv - 16, Zhytomyr region - 15 .

It became known that on March 20, as a result of the shelling of the city of Mariupol, Donetsk region, by the troops of the aggressor country, a 9-year-old child was injured, and on March 23, an 8-year-old.

The occupiers took the children to the Russian Federation, at present they have been returned to Ukraine, they are being treated at the national children's specialized hospital Okhmatdyt in Kyiv.

1,508 educational institutions were damaged as a result of daily bombing and shelling of Ukrainian cities and villages by the Russian military, while 102 of them were completely destroyed.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 11, Ukraine and Lithuania agreed to cooperate in the field of protecting children affected by the war in Ukraine.

On March 19, the occupiers illegally took to Russia 2,389 children who were in the temporarily occupied districts of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.