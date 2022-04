Invaders Massively Shelled Kryvyi Rih And Region All Night. Hits Recorded In Elevator And TPP

On the night of Wednesday, April 27, the Russian invaders carried out a massive shelling from various artillery systems. The enemy does not leave attempts to capture the city. This was announced by the head of the military administration of Kryvyi Rih Oleksandr Vilkul.

Vilkul said that the shells of the invaders hit several infrastructure facilities.

"There were hits in a large grain elevator in Marianske. The fire was extinguished. And the Zelenodolsk thermal power plant in the city of Zelenodolsk. The destruction is significant," he said.

Vilkul assured that the rescuers coped with extinguishing the fire. There were casualties.

"1 local resident was wounded and evacuated to a hospital in Kryvyi Rih," he added.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian invaders are trying to improve their tactical position in the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih directions.

Meanwhile, the Russian military captured the settlements of Zarichne and Novotoshkivske, and are storming Yampil in Donbas.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the command post of the Russians on the captured Zmiinyi Island. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive of the Russian troops near Novomykhailivka and Mariinka.