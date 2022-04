Russia Again Launched Missile Strike On Bridge In Odesa Region

On the morning of April 27, Russian troops launched a new missile attack on the bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa region. This was announced by the head of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Kamyshyn.

"At 6:45 a.m. there was another missile attack on the same bridge across the Dniester estuary in Odesa region. There were no injured railway workers," he wrote on Telegram.

According to Kamyshyn, the degree of damage to the infrastructure can be determined after the end of the air raid.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military captured the settlements of Zarichne and Novotoshkivske, and are storming Yampil in Donbas.

The invaders transferred 2 batallion tactical groups from the Russian Federation to Izium and occupied 3 settlements.

The occupiers are trying to improve the tactical situation in the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih directions.