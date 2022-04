Invaders Trying To Improve Their Tactical Position In Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia And Kryvyi Rih Directions - AFU

The Russian invaders are trying to improve their tactical position in the Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia and Kryvyi Rih directions.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Pivdennobuzke and Tauride directions, the enemy uses the available forces and means to concentrate the main efforts on holding the previously occupied lines and fire influence on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"In the Mykolaiv, Kryvyi Rih and Zaporizhzhia directions, the enemy is trying to improve its tactical position. To this end, it is regrouping units, building up a system of fire damage, and also conducting aerial reconnaissance," the General Staff reports.

By the forces of the units of the Russian Guard, the invaders are carrying out filtration measures in the areas of the settlements of Kyselivka and Stanislav in Kherson region.

In the Tauride direction, enemy subunits carry out engineering equipment for positions.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the Russian military captured the settlements of Zarichne and Novotoshkivske, and are storming Yampil in Donbas.