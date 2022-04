Ukrainian servicemen downed seven air targets on Tuesday, April 26.

The command of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"During the day of April 26, units of the anti-aircraft missile forces of the Air Force, the Ground Forces, the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine hit at least seven air targets: 1 aircraft (Su-25), 1 helicopter (Ka-52), 2 cruise missiles, 3 UAVs (presumably Orlan-10),” the statement said.

It is noted that the military transport, fighter, bomber, attack aircraft of the Air Force continues to perform tasks in the airspace of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the AFU shot down another Russian Ka-52 Alligator helicopter in Kharkiv region.

Meanwhile, the General Staff of the AFU reported that in Transnistria, units of the operational group of Russian troops were put on full combat readiness.

The AFU also attacked the command post of the Russians on the captured Snake Island.