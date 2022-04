The Russian military have captured the settlements of Zarichne and Novotoshkivske, they are storming Yampil in Donbas.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In the Donetsk direction, enemy units are active along almost the entire line of confrontation.

The main efforts of the enemy are concentrated on conducting offensive operations in the Severodonetsk, Popasna and Kurakhove directions with the aim of taking Popasna, Rubizhne under full control and developing an offensive on Liman, Severodonetsk and Sloviyansk.

In the Liman direction, the enemy established control over the settlement of Zarichne, carried out assault operations in the area of ​​the settlement of Yampil.

In the Severodonetsk direction, the invaders have established control over the settlement of Novotoshkivske, are conducting an offensive in the direction of the settlements of Nyzhne and Orekhove.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the invaders transferred two armored personnel carriers from the Russian Federation to Izium and occupied three settlements.

The AFU attacked the command post of the Russians on the captured Zmiinyi Island. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repulsed the offensive of the Russian troops near Novomykhailivka and Mariyinka.