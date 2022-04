Ukrainian defenders attacked the positions of Russian troops on Zmiinyi Island. The losses of the enemy are being specified. This is stated in the summary of the Pivden operational command.

The Russian army tried to advance towards Mykolayiv region in the area of ​​​​the villages of Tavriiske and Nova Zaria, but to no avail: the enemy suffered heavy losses and retreated.

In the south, 16 Russian soldiers, a tank, and four vehicles were destroyed during a day.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 17, adviser to Head of the Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Oleksii Arestovych said that units of the AFU had hit the positions of the invaders in Chornobayivka (Kherson region) for the 16th time.

In Chornobayivka On March 18, the Ukrainian military destroyed the command post of the 8th combined-arms army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, together with the army commander, and also destroyed and damaged planes and helicopters.