Ukraine Understands Power Of Russian Troops In Transnistria, AFU Ready For Them And Not Afraid Of Them – Zelen

Commenting on the situation in Transnistria, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy noted that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) are aware of the number of Russian troops there and are ready for a possible escalation and for any development of events.

President Zelenskyy said this at a joint briefing with the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Mariano Grossi in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that units of the operational group of Russian troops in Transnistria were put on full combat readiness.

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense states that Russia is preparing a missile attack on the territory of the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic with civilian casualties.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has expressed concern over attempts to aggravate the security situation in Transnistria.