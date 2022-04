The World Hockey Championship, which was scheduled for 2023 in Russian St. Petersburg, was moved to another city. The new venue will be announced in May this year.

This was reported on the IIHF website.

The new place will be announced during the world championship in Finland. But the Russian and Belarusian teams will not go to it. They will be replaced by the national teams of France and Austria.

The official explanation says that the right to hold the tournament from Russia was taken away "for reasons of safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media and fans." The IIHF expressed concern about the safe freedom of movement of players and officials to, from and within Russia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the public calls to disqualify for life a racer from Russia, who is licensed by another country. During the awards ceremony, he showed a Nazi salute. He says that it happened by accident.

The Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix in Sochi in 2022 will not be take place due to the invasion of Ukraine. This decision was made by the FIA and team representatives.

The International Olympic Committee has urged against flying Russian and Belarusian flags at sports events of any level after Russian troops attacked Ukraine.