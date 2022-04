Blinken Says U.S. Will Support Ukraine If It Decides Not To Join NATO

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said that the United States will support Ukraine's possible decision not to join NATO and maintain neutrality.

Blinken said this during a speech to the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

Blinken was reproached in the Senate for the fact that Russia could attack Ukraine because of the latter's intentions to join NATO. According to the senator, the neutral status of Ukraine would help now end the war with the Russian Federation.

In response, Blinken replied that the decision to join or not join NATO should be made by the Ukrainians themselves.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk is confident that parliament will not amend the Constitution regarding the course towards full membership in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).