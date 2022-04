Putin Agrees To UN And ICRC Participation In Evacuation Of Civilians From Azovstal Plant - UN

Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed to the participation of the United Nations (UN) and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol.

This is stated in the UN message on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In Moscow, the UN Secretary General was received by the President of the Russian Federation. During the face-to-face meeting, President Putin agreed in principle to the participation of the UN and the International Committee of the Red Cross in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Mariupol," the statement said.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres visited Moscow on April 26 to meet with Putin and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine demands Russia to urgently create a humanitarian corridor from the Azovstal plant.