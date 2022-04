Putin Sits Down UN Secretary General At Long Table And Tells His Version Of Events In Ukraine

In Moscow, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres met with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Negotiations took place at a long table. The head of the Kremlin told the UN Secretary General his version of events in Ukraine: according to him, the Russian Federation was not involved in the massacre in Bucha.

It is reported by Interfax.

So, Putin argued that the massacre in Bucha is a "provocation," and the Russian military is not involved in the killings.

'We know who did it. We know who prepared this provocation, by what means, what kind of people worked on it," Putin said.

He also argued that there were no hostilities in Mariupol, which put the words of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan under doubt.

'There's a difficult and possibly tragic situation there. But it's simple really. I just talked to President Erdogan today. He talked about the fighting going on there. There's no fighting there. It is finished," Putin said.

Commenting on the recognition of the "independence" of the "LPR" and "DPR" groups, Putin compared these events with the declaration of independence of Kosovo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the number of civilians killed by the Russian military in Kyiv region can reach 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, Putin awarded the "Guardian" title to the 64th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces, which took part in the hostilities in Ukraine, and according to Ukrainian intelligence, it was this brigade that killed and tortured people in Bucha near Kyiv.