Law On Enrollment Of Grant Funds Of International Partners In General Fund Of State Budget Enters Into Force

The law on the enrollment of grant funds of international partners in the general fund of the state budget has entered into force.

The corresponding law (No. 2192-IX), signed by the President, has been published in the official publication Voice of Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The explanatory note to the document indicates that under martial law, international partners provide budgetary support to financially ensure priority social, humanitarian, health care, support for internally displaced persons.

Given this, it became necessary to develop a bill to ensure effective and prompt attraction of grant funds from international partners to the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine.

Thus, the Budget Code is supplemented by the following paragraph: "At the same time, as an exception to the provisions of Paragraph 13 of Part 3 of Article 29 and Paragraph 12 of Part 4 of Article 30 of this Code, such grants from foreign states, foreign financial institutions and international financial organizations are credited to the general fund of the state budget of Ukraine."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in early April, Ukraine received EUR 120 million in grant assistance from the European Union.

The United States intends to provide Ukraine with USD 500 million in grant funds.