In the regions of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the Russian invaders have concentrated large forces. In the same area, the enemy continues to hold field camps. This is indicated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“According to available information, up to five battalion tactical groups of russian enemy are in the immediate vicinity of the state border of Ukraine in this area,” it was stated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Russian Federation in the city of Bryansk, located near the border with Ukraine, on the night of Monday, April 25, a fire broke out at an oil depot.

And recently, one of the main buildings of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense was burning in the Russian Federation.

Also in Russian Belgorod, a freight train unexpectedly derailed.

Also in the city of Korolyov near Moscow, where many enterprises of the space and rocket industry are located, a large fire began.

Besides, on April 1, an oil depot caught fire in Russian Belgorod. Russia claims that it was a production emergency.