The Odesa - Izmail train "South Palmyra" will temporarily not run. It is reported by Suspіlne Odesa.

It is reported that the route will resume work from Odesa on May 1, 2, 8 and 9, and from Izmail on May 2, 3, 9 and 10, respectively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the authorities of Odesa region temporarily blocked traffic on one of the bridges in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district due to damage.

Also today, April 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russian occupation forces are suffering losses during attempts to aerial reconnaissance of the area in Odesa region.

Russian forces on Saturday launched a missile strike in Odesa that killed 5 people and wounded 18.

On April 25, the Russian invaders fired 2 missiles in the direction of Odesa from the Bastion coastal complex from the occupied Crimea.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called the Russian military who fired on Odesa, which killed 8 people, "stinking scum."

The head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, Maksym Marchenko, denied information that the State Emergency Service had begun demining the beaches of Odesa and Odesa region.