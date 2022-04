In unrecognized Transnistria, units of the operational group of Russian troops are on full alert.

This is stated in the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

“In the transnistrian region of the Republic of Moldova, units of the operational group of russian troops have been put on alert "Full", the security forces have been transferred to a reinforced mode of service,” reads the statement.

Besides, other events in combat sites are reported.

In the Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy groups from the 6th Combined Arms Army of the Western Military District, the coastal troops of the Baltic and Northern Fleets continue to partially block Kharkiv and fire on it.

In the Izium direction, the enemy units and subdivisions of the 1st Tank Army, the 20th and 35th Combined Arms Armies, the 68th Army Corps and the Airborne Forces, supported by artillery, are advancing in the direction of Barvinkove. In order to reconnoiter the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy continues to use UAVs in this area.

In the areas of the Belgorod region bordering Ukraine, the occupiers continue to hold field camps to restore combat readiness and train units. According to available information, up to five battalion tactical groups of the enemy are in the immediate vicinity of the state border of Ukraine in this area.

In the Donetsk direction, the enemy is taking active action along almost the entire line of contact. The main efforts are focused on taking control of Rubizhne, Popasna and Mariinka.

In the Severodonetsk direction, as part of the regrouping of troops in the direction of Kreminna, the occupiers moved to a tank battalion from the 90th Tank Division, as well as a pontoon-bridge unit from the 12th separate engineering brigade of the Central Military District.

To develop the offensive in the direction of the settlement of Lyman, the enemy is building up a group of troops.

The invaders do not stop artillery shelling and air strikes on Mariupol. The blocking of units of our troops in the area of ​​the Azovstal plant continues.

In the South Buh and Tavriya directions the enemy continues to hold the occupied frontier, in some areas it tries unsuccessfully to improve the tactical position, improves the engineering equipment of its positions and carries out shelling of positions of Ukrainian armies.

In the Volyn, Polissia and Siverskyi directions, certain units of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus perform tasks to strengthen the protection of the Ukrainian-Belarusian border.

The General Staff reports that enemy groups are conducting an offensive operation in the Eastern Operating Zone. The main goal remains the cordon and defeat of the Joint Forces group, the establishment of complete control over the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the provision of a land corridor with the occupied Crimea.

The enemy continues to launch missile and bomb attacks on military and civilian infrastructure.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russia is preparing a missile strike on civilians in Transnistria in order to accuse Ukraine of shelling.

The "authorities” of the self-proclaimed "republic" established a "red" level of terrorist threat and introduced additional security measures.