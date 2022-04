In the urban-type settlement of Velyka Oleksandrivka, Kherson region, the military of the Russian Federation is forcibly evicting all residents. This was announced by the Commissioner of the Verkhovna Rada for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova.

"The occupiers are forcing the local population to leave their homes until April 28. Residents who do not comply with the criminal order of the occupiers will be subject to forced evacuation," she said.

According to the Ombudsman, the occupying country violates international law, according to which the right to housing is one of the most important socio-economic rights of citizens, Denisova said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, on April 17, Arestovych said that units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had struck the positions of the invaders in Chornobaivka (Kherson region) for the 16th time.

On March 18, the Ukrainian military destroyed in Chornobaivka the command post of the 8th combined-arms army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation, together with the army commander, and also destroyed and damaged planes and helicopters.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Chornobaivka would go down in the history of wars.