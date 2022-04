The debt of the DTEK energy holding is more than USD 2.8 billion.

This was announced by the Director General of DTEK Maksym Tymchenko in an interview with the Economic Pravda publication, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Today, the group as a whole is more than USD 2.8 billion in debt. But you need to look at each individual business. For example, green generation debt payments will depend on how quickly we regain control of our wind generation and what the state's further green generation payment policy will be. At the moment, we pay about 15% of the volume of energy produced at the "green" tariff. It's not enough to service the debt," he said.

Tymchenko noted that the company had no default and continues to service the debt.

"As agreed with our creditors, funds have been deferred or frozen to continue servicing debt for 6 to 9 months. Therefore, here we have a certain margin of safety. For one of our companies - DTEK Energy - we partially capitalized the payment of quarterly interest, and partially paid in money. But, of course, the further situation will largely depend on how events develop further," he said.

According to Tymchenko, in the current conditions, based on the schedule for servicing its debt, DTEK will be able to work for another 6-9 months without any discussion of debt with external creditors.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March DTEK agreed to supply 60,000 tons of coal from Poland to support the work of thermal power plants (TPPs) during the war.

DTEK manages the energy assets of System Capital Management.

100% of SCM shares belong to businessman Rinat Akhmetov.