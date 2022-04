Representative of the Verkhovna Rada in the Constitutional Court and Member of Parliament from the Servant of the People faction Olha Sovhyria said that the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) elected Mykola Hnatovskyi as a judge of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR) from Ukraine.

She wrote about this on her Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"PACE elected Mykola Hnatovskyi as a judge of the European Court of Human Rights from Ukraine," the MP wrote.

Sovhyria noted that the term of office of the ECHR judge is nine years.

Hnatovskyi is an international lawyer, scientist, associate professor of international law at the Institute of International Relations of the Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv.

In 2015-2020, he was president of the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture or Inhuman or Degrading Treatment or Punishment.

