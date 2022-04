More than 16,000 citizens of Ukraine are considered missing. This was stated by Ombudsman Liudmyla Denisova to Suspіlne.

"In the first place among the appeals of citizens of Ukraine is the search for the missing. Then something was bombed, destroyed. Other issues are humanitarian corridors, assistance. But the majority is a search. We are already looking for more than 16,000 people," she said.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia is holding Ukrainian prisoners in general regime penal colonies.

According to data as of April 23, 389 children were killed in our country since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The invaders have captured 700 military men and more than a thousand civilians, most of whom are women.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs does not disclose the number of employees killed and captured by the Russian Federation, but it knows about each case.

More than 700,000 civilians were taken from the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions to Russia.