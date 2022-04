Russia is preparing a missile attack on civilians in Transnistria in order to accuse Ukraine of shelling. This is reported by the official website of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense.

Residents of the unrecognized Transnistria began to receive SMS on behalf of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the SSU. The fake mailing list warns of "missile and artillery" strikes on the territory of the so-called Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR).

"The Security Service of Ukraine strongly recommends the evacuation of the civilian population to safer regions. We assure you that the Armed Forces of Ukraine do not wish harm to civilians, however, the people remaining in the cities will be perceived as sabotage groups and will be liquidated without warning. Exactly at 07.00 p.m., a missile and artillery shelling of objects on the territory of the republic will take place," the statement said.

Ukrainian intelligence officers denied involvement in this and similar provocations, actively covered by Russian propagandists. At the same time, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense considers the likely incidents a provocation by the Russian special services against Ukraine and Moldova.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, the special services of Transnistria disclosed information about Russian provocations.

The "authorities" of the self-proclaimed "republic" have set the "red" level of terrorist threat and introduced additional measures to ensure security.