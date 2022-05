Li Jinzao, former vice culture and tourism minister of China, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for taking bribes. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Li was found to have taken bribes worth about ¥65.5 mln (nearly $10 mln) by taking advantage of his various former positions to benefit relevant units and individuals in qualification examination and approval, platform construction, project contracting and personnel promotion between 1996 and 2020.

He was also fined ¥6 mln and his illegal gains will be turned over to the state treasury, according to a statement by the Shenyang Intermediate People's Court.

The court granted Li a lenient sentence according to the law as he had confessed to his crimes and showed repentance, while all his illegal gains have been recovered, according to the statement.