People Leaving Transnistria After Series Of Explosions, Queues On Border With Moldova - Media

On the border of the unrecognized Transnistria and Moldova, queues of cars with people formed after a series of explosions that occurred on the territory of the self-proclaimed republic yesterday and today.

It is reported by the European Pravda.

The edition published photos distributed on social networks from checkpoints on the border of Transnistria. They show long lines of cars.

The so-called "first Transnistrian channel" explains this not by mass explosions, but by the return of relatives of the residents of the "republic" after the Easter holidays.

At the same time, according to the statement of the local "authorities," the queues at the checkpoints are caused by a more thorough check of the cars of those who leave the territory of "Transnistria."

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Monday, April 25, several explosions thundered near the building of the “Ministry of State Security.” Later, tubes from Russian grenade launchers RPG-27 Tavolga were found near the building.

And today, April 26, unknown persons blew up two communication towers of the Transnistrian Television and Radio Center, which provided broadcasting of Russian radio stations.

In connection with the recent explosions on the territory of Transnistria, the leadership of the “republic” decided to establish a "red" level of terrorist threat.

And Moldovan President Maia Sandu convened an emergency meeting of the country's Security Council due to the recent explosions in Transnistria.