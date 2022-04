Invaders Steal Children In Rubizhne And Force Their Mothers To Spy On Ukrainian Military - Haidai

In Rubizhne, Luhansk region, Russian invaders kidnap children and, under the threat of reprisals against them, force their mothers to spy on the Ukrainian military. Serhii Haidai, head of the Luhansk Regional Military Administration, announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Haidai said that part of Rubizhne is controlled by Russian invaders. Positional battles continue in the town.

"Orks steal children, and then force women, their mothers, to go to the positions of the Ukrainian military. Under the guise that they need humanitarian aid, take some kind of humanitarian kits or just food and then come back, tell how the positions of Ukrainian defenders are equipped there," Haidai said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a house collapsed in Popasna of Luhansk region after shelling by Russian invaders. 3 people were killed, 1 woman was rescued.

Also on Monday, April 25, at the entrance to Rubizhne, the Russian invaders opened fire on the bus. There were no casualties.

Meanwhile, in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, the curfew time has been changed.