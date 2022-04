Transnistria Reports On Third Series Of Explosions. This Time In Military Unit

In the unrecognized Transnistria, they reported on the third attack on the territory of the so-called "republic."

This was reported by the press service of the self-proclaimed "president" of Transnistria Vadim Krasnoselsky, writes European Pravda.

The report says that Krasnoselsky held a meeting of the so-called "Security Council," which discussed "terrorist attacks on infrastructure and state institutions of the "republic."

Among the listed "attacks" were already known: an attack on the building of the "Ministry of State Security" in Tiraspol and the bombing of the tower of the radio center near the village of Mayak. In addition, an attack on a military unit in the area of the village of Parkany was reported.

"The level of danger is recognized by members of the Security Council as critical. It was decided to introduce a "red" level of terrorist danger in the country, providing for the adoption of additional measures to ensure the safety of the individual, society and the state," the press service of Krasnoselsky said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, unknown persons blew up communication towers in the unrecognized Transnistria, broadcasting Russian radio stations.

On Monday, April 25, several explosions thundered in the city of Tiraspol of the unrecognized Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic near the building of the Ministry of State Security.

Later, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reported that the explosions in the capital of the unrecognized republic are a planned provocation of the Russian special services in order to inflame anti-Ukrainian sentiments and possibly attract the PMR population to the war against Ukraine.

Meanwhile, a "red" level of terrorist danger was established in Transnistria.