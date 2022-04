The police exposed 1,200 looters during the war.

Head of the National Police Ihor Klymenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"In total, more than 5,500 criminal proceedings for committing property crimes during the war are being investigated by investigators of the National Police of Ukraine. More than 1,200 people have already received a notice of suspicion for committing these criminal offenses. And we are working further," Klymenko wrote.

He noted that law enforcement officers document both the property crimes of the Russian occupiers and the crimes of Ukrainians, many of whom have already been declared suspected.

According to Klymenko, these are mostly citizens with a criminal past.

"The hastily abandoned houses of people fleeing the invaders have become a goldmine for cynical looters. Many thieves are stopped by both the police and the locals themselves. And even those who managed to escape with stolen goods do not walk free for a long time - criminal investigation operatives know their job well, so the perpetrators will not be able to go unpunished," the head of the National Police assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the Minister of Internal Affairs, said that the greatest number of cases of looting is observed in the "gray zones".