Bridge Over Dniester Estuary In Odesa Region Damaged By Missile Strike - Ukrzaliznytsia Chair Kamyshyn

The bridge over the Dniester estuary in Odesa region was damaged as a result of a missile strike.

Oleksandr Kamyshyn, the chairman of the board of Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company, wrote about this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Russian troops continue to systematically shell the railway infrastructure. Today at 12:36 p.m., as a result of missile attacks, a railway bridge over the Dniester estuary in Odesa region was damaged," Kamyshyn wrote.

He also noted that there were no casualties among the railway workers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian invaders suffer losses during the ongoing air reconnaissance attempts in Odesa region.