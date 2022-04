The special services of Transnistria, where the situation has seriously escalated in recent days, have disclosed the names of those whose hands are heating up the situation in the region. This was reported in a letter from special services officers.

"We have made a decision to disclose the setting data of the intelligence network of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, the goals and objectives of which include the preparation of provocations in the region," the letter says.

According to the authors of the letter, the destabilization is coordinated by Major General Vitaly Razgonov, adviser to the president of the Pridnestrovian Moldavian Republic (PMR), who arrived in the PMR in 2019, regarding whom there is no order to dismiss him from service in the RF Armed Forces.

"The task was to train sabotage groups in the region, create an agent network of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, destabilize the political situation in Moldova and a number of regions of Ukraine, conduct information-psychological operations in the region, provide information support for a special military operation in Ukraine," special services officers say.

The letter also reveals the names of members of the intelligence network of the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation. There are 8 people on this list.

The letter emphasizes that this is only part of the information. If their appeal is not taken into account, "other steps will be taken to completely stop their activities."

Recall that the "authorities" of the self-proclaimed "republic" set the "red" level of terrorist danger and introduced additional measures to ensure security.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, today, April 26, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the Russian occupation forces were suffering losses during attempts to aerial reconnaissance of the area in Odesa region.