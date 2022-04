Poland Imposes Sanctions Against Gazprom And 34 Other Companies, As Well As Against 15 Individuals - Yermak

Poland imposed sanctions against Gazprom (Russia) and 34 other Russian and Belarusian companies, as well as against 15 individuals.

Head of the Office of the President Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Poland is stepping up sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation and Belarus. Our allies announced the imposition of sanctions against the Russian companies Gazprom, NOVATEK, Beloil, owned by the Belarusian Oil Company, and others," he wrote.

According to the statement, the list includes 35 Russian and Belarusian companies, as well as 15 individuals.

Yermak notes that sanctions against Gazprom include freezing the exercise of rights to shares and other securities, freezing dividends, and sanctions against NOVATEK - freezing assets.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, in January, Gazprom stopped gas supplies to Poland through Ukraine.