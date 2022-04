The Air Force and the Air Defense Forces of Belarus and Russia will hold a joint staff training on April 26-29.

This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus on a Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"From April 26 to April 29, a joint staff training will be held in the Air Force and Air Defense Forces with the involvement of officials of the Air Force and Air Defense Association of the Western Military District of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation," the Ministry said.

During the operational training event, issues of interaction between aviation and air defense control bodies when planning actions and setting tasks for subordinate military units and units are worked out.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukrainian intelligence obtained documents indicating that Russia was planning a military invasion of Belarus.