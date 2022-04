MP Hetmantsev Predicts Return By Rada Of Import Duties On Goods And Cars

Member of the Verkhovna Rada from the Servant of the People faction, chairman of the parliamentary committee on finance, tax and customs policy Danylo Hetmantsev predicts the return by parliament of import duties on goods and cars in the near future.

He announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"It (the bill registered in the Rada) concerns the return of duty, VAT and excise tax on cars and consumer goods," the MP said about the essence of bill No. 7311, the text of which was not published on the parliament's website.

Hetmantsev is one of the authors of this document.

"There is support for this initiative, we will not delay it, therefore, I think that we will consider it in the near future," he commented on the prospects of this bill.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 6, the law on the abolition of import duties on goods and cars entered into force.