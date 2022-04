Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for the Armed Forces of the United Kingdom James Heappey has said Ukraine could "completely legitimately" attack targets in Russia.

According to the European Pravda, Heappey announced this on the air of Times Radio, The Guardian quotes him.

“The fact is that Ukraine was a sovereign country that was living peacefully within its owner borders and then another country decided to violate those borders and bring 130,000 troops across into their country.

That started a war between Ukraine and Russia, and in war Ukraine needs to strike into its opponent’s depth to attack its logistics lines, its fuel supplies, its ammunition depots, and that’s part of it,” he said.

He added that it was “completely legitimate for Ukraine to be targeting in Russia’s depth in order to disrupt the logistics that if they weren’t disrupted would directly contribute to death and carnage on Ukrainian soil”.

Russia accused Ukraine of shelling targets in the Belgorod and Bryansk regions, and yesterday said it shot down two Ukrainian drones flying over the Kursk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in the Russian Federation in the city of Bryansk, located near the border with Ukraine, on the night of Monday, April 25, a fire broke out at an oil depot.

And recently, one of the main buildings of the Research Institute of the Ministry of Defense was burning in the Russian Federation.

Also in Russian Belgorod, a freight train unexpectedly derailed.

Also in the city of Korolyov near Moscow, where many enterprises of the space and rocket industry are located, a large fire began.

In addition, on April 1, an oil depot caught fire in Russian Belgorod. Russia claims that it was a production emergency.