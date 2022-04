Erdogan Once Again Invites Putin To Hold Talks With Zelenskyy In Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Istanbul (Turkey)

This is stated in a message from the Erdogan administration on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had a telephone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin... President Erdogan also repeated his proposal to take up the Istanbul process, which is a very important milestone in the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, to the level of leaders," the statement says.

According to the statement, during the conversation, the latest events in the Russian-Ukrainian war and Turkish-Russian relations were discussed.

Erdogan said it was in everyone's interest to maintain the positive momentum achieved at the talks in Istanbul in order to "open the way for peace."

The Turkish leader also stressed that Turkey will continue to do everything in its power to stop this trend that harms everyone and establish a lasting peace, and noted the importance of a ceasefire, effective humanitarian corridors and safe evacuation.

On April 24, Zelenskyy, in a conversation with Erdogan before his talks with Putin, stressed the need for an urgent evacuation of citizens from Mariupol, in particular from the Azovstal metallurgical plant, and the exchange of military men blocked there.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Russia expressed dissatisfaction with Turkey over the sale of Bayraktar TB2 drones to Ukraine.